Populous (PPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Populous has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $231,101.08 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

