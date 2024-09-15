Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $11.04. 8,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 27,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Pono Capital Two Trading Down 3.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pono Capital Two
In other Pono Capital Two news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,471,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,131,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 40,002 shares of company stock worth $499,106. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Two
Pono Capital Two Company Profile
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
