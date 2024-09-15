Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $3.22 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

HSY opened at $200.83 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.21.

Read Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.