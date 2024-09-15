Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $746,005,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American International Group by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after acquiring an additional 597,661 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

