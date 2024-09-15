Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMJ opened at $10.87 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.