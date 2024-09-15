Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMJ opened at $10.87 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

