Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 315 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

ETN opened at $305.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.66. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.18.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

