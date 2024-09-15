Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 783 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.3% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $897.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $833.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

