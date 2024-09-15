Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 204 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

