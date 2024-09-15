Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $519.45 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $524.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.49 and its 200-day moving average is $451.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

