Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 708 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $169.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.