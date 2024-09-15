Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGLU – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.
About Platinum Eagle Acquisition
Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a United States-based blank check company. The Company’s management seeks to identify and combine with businesses in the media and entertainment industries s, although the Company may pursue business combination opportunities in other sectors. The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more operating businesses or assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Platinum Eagle Acquisition
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.