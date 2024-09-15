Pinterest’s (PINS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

