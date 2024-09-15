Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.70

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $90.70, with a volume of 606100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $198,409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,914,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,562,000 after buying an additional 1,379,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.