Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $519.78 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $528.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.71 and its 200 day moving average is $467.55. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

