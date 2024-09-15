Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $277.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

