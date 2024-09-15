Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,392 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.