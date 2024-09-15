Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,204 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

