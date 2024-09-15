Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,739,000. Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DYNF opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

