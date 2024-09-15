Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $698.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

