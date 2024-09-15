Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.5% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $475.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.20. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

