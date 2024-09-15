Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,161 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $6,784,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ USXF opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.