Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares traded.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

