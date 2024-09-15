Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 826,891 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

