Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 4.9% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $2,270,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after acquiring an additional 231,678 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The company has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

