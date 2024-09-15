Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 238,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $287,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $16,166,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

