Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WOOF. UBS Group lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.45.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,953,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,233 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.