Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Up 527.0% in August

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a growth of 527.0% from the August 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pervasip Stock Performance

Pervasip stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 6,155,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135,451. Pervasip has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Pervasip alerts:

About Pervasip

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.