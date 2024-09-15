Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 0.7%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 591,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 721,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Personalis from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Personalis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSNL

Personalis Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 58.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 211,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 168,274 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.