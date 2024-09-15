PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,297,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

