Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNBK opened at $1.79 on Friday. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

