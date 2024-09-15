Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $14.50

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

