Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Paramount Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.9% annually over the last three years. Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Paramount Global Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.57 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.