Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Paramount Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.9% annually over the last three years. Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.57 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

