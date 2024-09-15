Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

