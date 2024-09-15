Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $350,811,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

