Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

