Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $269.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

