Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

