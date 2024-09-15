Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

