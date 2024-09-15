Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,665,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,989 shares of company stock valued at $37,891,416 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $359.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.07 and a 200-day moving average of $313.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.