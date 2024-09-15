Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.42 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.