Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

