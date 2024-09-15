Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 6,542 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

