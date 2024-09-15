Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.
Paragon Entertainment Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.
About Paragon Entertainment
Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Entertainment
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.