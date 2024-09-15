Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCO opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.