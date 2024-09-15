Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.