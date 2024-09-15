OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Up to $31.60

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $32.60. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 11,544 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on KIDS. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $781.50 million, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

