Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Shares of OLCLY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,248. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.44. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $952.08 million for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

