Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $70.25 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009402 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,790.81 or 1.00012109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

