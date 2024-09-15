Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 17.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,317,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 30.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 28.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

