Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.28 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,182.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,122.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,143.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,860.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,673.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

